Immigrant children reunited with mom in New York

Three children who were brought to Manhattan after they were separated from their mom at the U.S.-Mexico border in May were reunited with her Tuesday.

Yeni Gonzalez of Guatemala saw her children, ages 6, 9 and 11, for the first time since May 19 at the Cayuga Centers foster care facility in East Harlem, where more than 200 children have been brought in the past few months after being separated from their parents at the border. She spent four days traveling to the city from Arizona, where she had been held after crossing the border, Rep. Adriano Espaillat said at a news conference outside the center.

"We’ve shared a lot of sorrow together and we’ve suffered a lot," Gonzalez said through a translator during the new conference.

There is power in a mother’s love for her children, and Yeni Gonzalez will be reunited with her kids. Nothing can keep them apart and nothing can stop our work to #KeepFamiliesTogether. pic.twitter.com/dYePyWiD6e — Adriano Espaillat (@RepEspaillat) July 3, 2018

Emotions ran high as Gonzalez was able to hug her children for the first time, Espaillat said.

"There is power in a mother’s love, and we should never underestimate the importance of our work to bring this family and others together," he added.

But Gonzalez’s children aren’t allowed to leave yet, despite an aunt who has signed up as a sponsor in North Carolina.

“Everyone in the sponsor home has to be fingerprinted,” Espaillat said. The company contracted by the federal government is “taking far too long to get the fingerprints back and for the paperwork to be completed,” he said.

Gonzalez was told that the process could take up to 60 days, Espaillat said, but added that he is working with her attorney to try to expedite it.

In the meantime, Gonzalez has no plans to leave before her children are released.

“She will not leave the state; she will not leave the city without her children,” her attorney, Jose Xavier Orochena said.

With Lauren Cook