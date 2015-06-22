J. Cole greets fans in midtown Manhattan

Dozens of fans stood outside of the Footaction store in Midtown waiting to meet famous rap artist J. Cole on Monday afternoon.

Many were waiting for more than 30 minutes to meet the rapper or simply get a glimpse of him. Some care as far as New Jersey.

“He’s really relatable and connects with his fans,” said Emanuel Okusanya, 18, from New Jersey. “Lots of artists don’t do meet and greets anymore, but he does.”

Some were hoping to get wristbands needed to attend his concert at Irving Plaza tonight. The wristbands were sold for $1 in reference to his tour “Dollar and A Dream.”

The artist tweeted earlier that all wristbands were gone and he was not allowed to do a second show.

Fans will be able to see him in concert again at Madison Square Garden on August 4. Tickets are on sale online.