Mother accused of throwing baby out of Bronx window is held without bail

A mother charged with throwing her newborn daughter out the window with her umbilical cord still attached was held without bail during her arraignment late Tuesday night, authorities said.

Jennifer Berry, 33, was charged with second-degree murder and manslaughter for allegedly throwing the infant out of the 7th floor window of her boyfriend’s apartment on Monday afternoon.

The baby, who was only known as Jane Doe, was found in the back of the West 183rd Street apartment building and pronounced dead after 2:15 p.m., according to court records.

The baby’s death was ruled a homicide caused by blunt force trauma to her head and body, court records show.

An attorney for Berry, who is from Yonkers, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Her next court appearance is scheduled for Oct. 5.

But the little girl was not Berry’s first child to die. In light of the new charges, prosecutors in Westchester are now reviewing the 2008 death of Berry’s 2 1/2-week-old son, according to The Associated Press.

The boy was found dead in the basement of her home, and a medical examiner ruled he died of natural causes related to sudden infant death syndrome, according to the AP.