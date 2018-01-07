Things are only getting worse at John F. Kennedy International Airport.

A water main break at Terminal 4 is causing further flight delays, the airport tweeted on Sunday. It’s the latest of a slate of service failures since Thursday’s powerful snowstorm crippled flights into and out of the airport, leading to major delays and crowded tarmacs and terminals.

Customers complained both Friday and Saturday that they waited as many as six hours on the tarmac before their planes docked at a gate and as many as eight hours to collect their baggage from carousels. Others awaiting a departure spent the night sleeping on terminal floors, photos showed.

Among the 1,008 arrivals and departures on Saturday, there were 94 canceled flights, the agency said on Sunday.