Jillian Michaels wants to be your guru

“Biggest Loser” trainer and fitness guru Jillian Michaels is bringing her no-nonsense motivation to New Yorkers.

Bringing her moticatial live tour, “Maximize Your Life” to the Beacon Theater on April 27, Michaels aims to inspire the audience to overcome their personal obstacles and get in the best shape of their lives.

For Michaels, being fit isn’t about loving exercise, but about what being healthy gives her in return, like confidence.

Rather than focusing on how many sit-ups you should do each day, the show teaches you how to enhance your self worth and acquire the necessary skills to achieve any life goal.

In an e-mail interview, Michaels told amNY all about the show.

Q: What can people get out of your motivational live show that they couldn’t expect to get out of a workout DVD?

A: The live show is exactly that? about motivation. A DVD is a workout. This is about information, inspiration and a personal experience dialoguing with me while I take you on a fun and enlightening journey of self-exploration.

Q: One of your rules for maximizing your life is to “live in your truth.” What does it mean to do that and why is it important?

A: So many people live the lives they think they should as opposed to the life they really want. This causes people to get out of touch with their passion and their true calling. I help people identify why they do this, free them from the chains they shackle themselves with, and give them the tools to connect with and subsequently cultivate their passion in all facets of their life.

Q: What’s the best way for someone to self-motivate to get in shape?

A: To look at the very reasons they want to get in super shape. I help people identify their “why.” Anything in life worth having will be work and will require some sacrifice, but if the goal is worth it and people feel capable of achieving, it then nothing can stop them.

Q: How do you stay motivated to workout while on tour and traveling?

A: I have many “whys” in my life to fight for – my kids, my career, my confidence etc. I don’t love to workout, but I love what working out affords me.

Q: What’s your weekly workout routine?

A: I workout roughly four times a week for 30 to 45 minutes, but when I train, I train hard. I kick box, do power yoga, I train in similar ways to how I design my workout DVDs and programs.

Q: What’s next for you after the tour?

A: An athletic apparel line with Kmart that I am really excited about called Impact so I can bring cool looking fitness clothes that perform amazingly to the public at a great price. I am also working on a healthy food line called Slim Soul!