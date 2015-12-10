Jimmy McMillan, the Rent is Too Damn High Party leader, says he’s quitting politics

McMillan has run for mayor, governor and had setup a 2016 presidential run.

For Jimmy McMillan, the former candidate for governor of New York State who became famous for his line that “the rent is too damn high,” people just don’t seem to care enough anymore.

Citing a lack of interest from “the people,” McMillan announced that he’s retiring from politics, according to news reports.

“Quit,” says a post Thursday on the Twitter feed linked from his rentistoodamhigh.org website. “Walking away due to the lack of support of the people.”

Another post says that the Rent Is Too Damn High Party is “for sale.”

The New York Times reported that McMillan said in a statement that voters had been “brainwashed” and went on to criticize the mayor, governor and other politicians for failing to get “a rent reduction for the people in the cities of Brooklyn, Bronx, Staten Island, Manhattan and Queens.”

McMillan also previously ran for NYC mayor and a page had been setup for a 2016 presidential run. Among his “proclamations” were a U.S. currency increase of the “1 Dollar Bill to $10 Dollar” and the “$5 Dollar Bill to $50 Dollar.”

McMillan is also known for his rap music, with lyrics that often called attention to skyrocketing rents.

A lawyer who has served as his spokesman in the past didn’t immediately respond to an emailed request for comment.