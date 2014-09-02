Joan Rivers still on life support at Mount Sinai Hospital

She has been in the hospital since last Thursday.

The family and friends of Joan Rivers continued to share their thanks to fans as the 81-year-old comedian remains in critical condition and on life support.

“On behalf of my mother and our family, we are extremely grateful for all the love and support we’ve received. At this time, she does remain on life support,” Melissa Rivers said.

Rivers, 46, did not comment on news reports that her mother was being brought out of a medically induced coma at Mt. Sinai Hospital.

She also didn’t comment on whether her family was considering legal action against the facility, Yorkville Endoscopy, where her mother was reportedly undergoing a vocal chord procedure when she stopped breathing.

“I know my mother would be overwhelmed by the continued outpouring of kindness and I want to thank everyone for keeping us in their prayers,” Rivers said.