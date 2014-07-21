Person of interest in custody a day after female cop was punched

A 26-year-old man was arrested Monday for allegedly punching a female NYPD officer and breaking her teeth Sunday, police said.

The officer, and her partner, tried to arrest several people for smoking marijuana in East Harlem on Sunday while on patrol, police said.

John Pica, who lives in the housing complex, was charged with assaulting the officer, police said.

The officers allegedly saw Pica with two other men and a woman smoking by the rear entrance to the first floor of the Governor DeWitt Clinton Houses near 109th Street at about 1:30 a.m. They tried to arrest all four, but Pica allegedly turned around and struck the female officer, whose name was not released. She fell to the ground and hit her head, police said.

Pica then allegedly fled with the other three suspects police said.

The officer was hospitalized with head pain, broken teeth and cuts and bruises.