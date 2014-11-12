Charges dropped against man in F train fight video

He also got the infamous 8-ball jacket back.

Charges were dropped against the man decked in an 8-ball jacket who slapped a woman on the F train over the weekend, according to one of his lawyers.

An assault rap on Jorge Peña, 25 of Washington Heights, was nixed this week after the Manhattan district attorney’s office reviewed the video of him slapping the woman after she struck him in the head with a pair of stiletto boots.

He also got the infamous 8-ball jacket back, his lawyer Cary London said.

“He loves that jacket,” he said.

London also said Peña, who spent four days in jail, was acting in self-defense against Howard and does not believe in hitting women.

“He feels terrible that he slapped her, anyway,” London said. “He would apologize to her.”

The fight — all caught on video — started as a group of women berate Peña for his 8-ball jacket and fur hat. When Peña is heard insulting Danay Howard, she is seen hitting him with a pair of boots. That is when Peña slaps her in the face, prompting the fistfight as the train headed to the West 4th Street station early Saturday morning.

Peña was arrested alongside the boot-swinging 21-year-old Danay Howard; 20-year-old Shanique Campbell, who appears to hit Peña with a clutch handbag; and 21-year-old Kevin Gil.