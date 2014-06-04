Joy Morsi, teacher accused of raping student, rearrested in separate Queens case

The prosecutor would not immediately release details on the new charges.

A Queens high school gym teacher is in trouble again for allegedly having a sexual relationship with a second underage student — one day after she was arraigned on similar charges for another teen.

Joy Morsi, 39, allegedly took the 16-year-old student to a basement office in Grover Cleveland High School on Saturday morning and performed a sex act, according to court records. She then allegedly brought him to a first-floor office and performed the act again.

Morsi was charged Wednesday with two-counts of criminal sexual act in the third degree and one-count of endangering the welfare of a child, according to court records.

She was arraigned Wednesday and held on $25,000 bail, said a Queens district attorney spokeswoman. That is in addition to the $25,000 bail she posted Tuesday when she was charged with several offenses involving another student, including third-degree rape, the DA said.

In the earlier case, she allegedly started having sex with a boy, who was 16 at the time, in June 2013. Morsi allegedly first had sex with the boy, who’s name was not released, in a gym closet inside the school, according to court records. The relationship went on for about year and continued after he turned 17, the DA said.

Prosecutors allege that Morsi had sex with the student more than 20 times in 2013 in various locations. If convicted, Morsi faces up to four years in prison for each student.

Morsi has been a physical education teacher at the school since 1999, the Department of Education said.

Morsi’s attorney did not respond to a request for comment. Her next court appearance is June 23.