Kevin Weekes convicted of driving car into crowd in Queens, killing 1

Weekes now faces up to 50 years to life in prison.

A Queens man has been convicted of murder and other charges for driving his car into a crowd of people outside of a baby shower in 2014.

“The defendant has been convicted of using his vehicle as a weapon – which proved to be just as deadly as a gun,” Queens District Attorney Richard Brown said.

According to Brown, Kevin Weekes, 22, got into a fist fight outside of Vision’s Banquet Hall on Merrick Boulevard after he crashed a baby shower there on Nov. 8, 2014.

Weekes then got into his car and jumped the curb, plowing into a crowd of people that were still gathered, Brown said.

Kevin Lewis, 20, was pinned underneath and dragged until Weekes stopped the car at Merrick Boulevard and 225th Street, Brown said. Weekes then fled the scene.

Lewis was pronounced dead at the scene. One other person was injured in the crash as well.

After a three-week trial, Weekes was convicted of second-degree murder, first-degree assault and first-degree reckless endangerment. He now faces up to 50 years to life in prison when he’s sentenced on April 27.