Families of children ages five to 11 that get the COVID-19 vaccination are eligible for the City’s $100 vaccine incentive program.

Parents of kids now eligible to get the Pfizer-BioNTech inoculation and who get their first dose of the vaccine at a City-run vaccination site or in-home vaccination program are eligible for the program.

“Everyone could use a little bit of extra money around the holidays but most importantly we want our kids and families to be safe,” said Mayor Bill de Blasio on Thursday. Last Friday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted an emergency use authorization for the use of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 on children between the ages of five and 11 shortly followed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issuing a recommendation that children receive the pediatric dose of the vaccine.

“Together, with science leading the charge, we have taken another important step forward in our nation’s fight against the virus that causes COVID-19. We know millions of parents are eager to get their children vaccinated and with this decision, we now have recommended that about 28 million children receive a COVID-19 vaccine,” said CDC Director Rochelle P. Walensky, M.D., M.P.H.”As a mom, I encourage parents with questions to talk to their pediatrician, school nurse or local pharmacist to learn more about the vaccine and the importance of getting their children vaccinated.”

A Pfizer-BioNTech study of the vaccine’s efficacy on 4,600 children within the age group shows the inoculation is close to 91% effective in preventing symptomatic COVID-19 with side effects to the shot were mild and similar to those presented in adults.

Families can either choose to get $100 on a pre-paid card or select from a variety of free tickets or memberships. Interested families can call 877-VAX4NYC (877-829-4692) to learn more and book an appointment at any eligible site with “$100 incentive available” listed on the nyc.gov/vaccinefinder.