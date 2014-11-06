14 alleged Latin Kings indicted in Brooklyn

More than a dozen purported members of the Latin Kings were indicted on conspiracy and other charges for allegedly attacking several people, leaving four victims maimed, Brooklyn District Attorney Ken Thompson said on Thursday.

In the first indictment, 14 alleged gang members were charged with a slew of offenses, including attempted murder, gang assault, and intimidating a witnessin connection with attacks on seven members of rival Latin Kings tribes, , Thompson said in a statement.

The attacks, from September 2013, included plans for one of the defendants’ gangs, based in Bushwick and East New York, to kill rival gang members who were thought to be disrespectful to the Latin Kings.

“We must protect the community from these senseless acts of bloodshed — which were committed supposedly to enforce the Latin Kings manifesto,” Thompson said in a statement. “The streets of Brooklyn do not belong to the Latin Kings but to the people of Brooklyn, and our streets are now safer as a result of these arrests.”

Of those charged, 10 were arrested Wednesday and four had already been incarcerated.

In a second indictment, four other people are charged with several offenses, including second-degree kidnapping and attempted assault, for allegedly luring a victim to East New York last month, Thompson said.

The victim was allegedly pistol-whipped and then brought to a house in Brooklyn where a Latin Kings member lived. Police found the victim exiting the car with several injuries, including a stab wound to his leg and a fractured eye socket.

One of the alleged suspects was arrested at the scene and the others were taken into custody within a week, Thompson said. (Alison Fox)