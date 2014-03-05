Law grad convicted of murder in 2012 slaying of ex-girlfriend

A law school graduate was convicted Wednesday of first-degree murder for torturing and beating to death his ex-girlfriend, a Weight …

A law school graduate was convicted Wednesday of first-degree murder for torturing and beating to death his ex-girlfriend, a Weight Watchers executive, at his Astoria apartment.

The jury’s verdict, after two days of deliberation, sets up the likelihood that Jason Bohn, 35, will spend the rest of his life in prison for killing 27-year-old Danielle Thomas on June 26, 2012.

Bohn, a New York native who earned his law degree at the University of Florida, is scheduled for sentencing April 2.

“The victim was a young woman who fought for her life until she was overcome by the defendant,” Queens District Attorney Richard Brown said in a statement. “He has justly been held accountable for his actions.”

Bohn had claimed during the seven-week trial that he suffers from a condition called Intermittent Explosive Disorder and had no recollection of strangling and beating Thomas to death.

“Certainly disappointed,” Bohn’s attorney, Todd D. Greenberg, said of the verdict. “I know Mr. Bohn committed a terrible act, but I believe he was mentally ill at the time.” He plans to appeal to reduce the conviction to manslaughter.