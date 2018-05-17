The city’s Commission on Human Rights has opened an investigation a day after a Manhattan attorney’s anti-immigrant rant went viral, a representative confirmed Thursday.

Congressman Adriano Espaillat said on Twitter that he filed a formal grievance on Thursday with the state’s Grievance Committee, which is responsible for reviewing the conduct of attorneys in the state.

“The NYC Commission on Human Rights does protect New Yorkers against discrimination harassment, including incidents related to immigration status,” a representative for the agency said in an email. “The commission is aware of the incident but cannot comment on an open investigation.”

Racism and hatred have no place in New York State! Thank you @rubendiazjr for standing with me and #NYC constituents to say this reprehensible behavior will not be tolerated. #NoHate #NoHateSpeech #AaronSchlossberg — Adriano Espaillat (@RepEspaillat) May 17, 2018 New York City's diversity is our strength. It's what makes this city great. The 8.6 million people who call this city home speak more than 200 languages – they’re all New Yorkers and they’re all welcome here. — Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) May 16, 2018

The lawyer, identified by Espaillat as Aaron Schlossberg, was captured on video at a Fresh Kitchen in midtown ranting about people speaking Spanish.

In the video, the lawyer assumed other customers were illegally in the country and threatened to call immigration authorities. It did not appear the lawyer knew the people he was referring to.

“Your staff is speaking Spanish to customers when they should be speaking English,” he told an employee in the video. “I will be following up and my gut says they’re not documented so my next call is to ICE to have these [people] kicked out of my country. They have the balls to come here and live off of my money? I pay for their welfare, I pay for their ability to be here. The least they could do is speak English.”

A woman in the video can be heard saying the lawyer “is very ignorant” and he “shouldn’t be allowed here.”

NYC, in your inbox. Sign up for NYC news plus the scoop on things to do, see and eat. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

“Because of people like you, our nation is messed up,” a woman is heard saying before telling the lawyer he’s welcome to “call ICE.”

The website for Aaron Schlossberg’s law firm, in contrast, states that it accommodates clients speaking languages including Spanish. By Thursday afternoon, The Law Office of Aaron M. Schlossberg had received a one-star rating on Yelp, leading the reviews website to issue an “active cleanup alert.”

Espaillat’s formal complaint, posted to Twitter and also signed by Bronx Borough President Ruben Diaz Jr., called the attorney’s rant a “humiliating and insulting attack on the more than 50 years of progress that this nation has made since the Civil Rights movement.”

The attorney grievance committee for Manhattan could not be reached for comment.

The video was uploaded to Facebook on Tuesday, and has since received more than 5 million views.

On Wednesday, Mayor Bill de Blasio commented on the video, tweeting that the city’s “diversity is our strength. It’s what makes this city great. The 8.6 million people who call this city home speak more than 200 languages — they’re all New Yorkers and they’re all welcome here.”