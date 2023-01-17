Lineup release, venue change: Governors Ball Music Festival 2023 features headliners Lizzo, Kendrick Lamar, and ODESZA

It’s out of the field, but not necessarily coming out of left field. The 12th Annual Governors Ball Music Festival is on the move yet again, this time leaving Citi Field and resettling a stone’s throw away in Flushing Meadows Corona Park.

The June 9-11 lineup features headliners Kendrick Lamar, Lizzo, and ODESZA, as well as more than 60 musical artists.

The presale for 3-day and 1-day GA (general admission), GA+, VIP, and Platinum tickets became available exclusively for Citi cardmembers at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17 at 10 a.m., with the exclusive offer valid through Thursday, Jan. 19 at 11:59 a.m.

Early access tickets are available Thursday, Jan. 19 at 10 a.m. Tickets for the general public will follow shortly.

This year, Founders Entertainment is introducing an additional general admission ticket: GA+ tickets, which include access to air-conditioned restrooms, an exclusive, centrally located lounge area with shade, seating, and its own exclusive bar, food vendors, and water refill stations. The GA+ lounge will also feature a dedicated concierge for ticket holders.

VIP and Platinum ticket options will also be available, which feature exclusive lounges and viewing areas at each stage, bars and food vendors, concierge, storage lockers, mobile charging units, and premium entrances.

The festival is partnering with Queens Night Market, showcasing the borough’s culturally-rich and diverse, independent food, beverages, and art vendors. Fans can earn a free ticket to Governors Ball by volunteering for local community service projects and other initiatives.

“Words can’t express how excited we are to bring Gov Ball to Flushing Meadows Corona Park, one of the most special and storied parks in all of New York City,” said Founders Entertainment Co-Founder Tom Russell. “Since moving to Queens in 2021 we’ve been overwhelmed by the welcome the community has shown us, and we look forward to continue being a part of and giving back to that community for years to come. We are honored to call such an iconic venue our new home.”

The closest subway station to Flushing Meadows Corona Park is the Mets-Willets Point stop on the 7 line.

For FAQs, visit the Governors Ball support page.

Governors Ball ticket pricing:

3-day GA: $279, plus fees

1-day GA: $139, plus fees

3-day GA+ (upgrade with lounge and bar access): $479, plus fees

1-day GA+ (upgrade with lounge and bar access): $239, plus fees

3-day VIP (premium entry and viewing, VIP lounge access): $739, plus fees

1-day VIP (premium entry and viewing, VIP lounge access): $339, plus fees

3-day Platinum (front-of-stage/on-stage viewing, complimentary dining): $2,499, plus fees

Full 3-day lineup:

Friday, June 9

Lizzo, Lil Uzi Vert, HAIM, Diplo, Omar Apollo, Kim Petras, Eladio Carrión, Joey Bada$$, Davido, 070 Shake, Tai Verdes, Saba, Alexander 23, PJ Morton, MICHELLE, Maxo Kream, KayCyy, Matt Maltese, Awfbeat, School of Rock Queens, PhatJazz

Saturday, June 10

ODESZA, Lil Baby, aespa, Rina Sawayama, Lauv, Oliver Tree, Finneas, Kenny Beats, Koffee, Snail Mail, Amber Mark, Syd, Suki Waterhouse, KennyHoopla, Lovejoy, EVAN GIIA, Sarah Kinsley, Flipturn, The Amazons, Zolita

Sunday, June 11

Kendrick Lamar, Lil Nas X, Giveon, Sofi Tukker, Pusha T, girl in red, Central Cee, Tems, PinkPantheress, Black Midi, Sabrina Claudio, LÉON, Phony Ppl, Cat Burns, Maude Latour, Coast Contra, Charlie Burg, Ella Jane, Haiku Hands, School of Rock Brooklyn