The cow that got loose in the Bronx Tuesday is just the latest in a string of farm animals to run amok in the city.

Animals that are definitely not house pets have been spotted on highways, on sidewalks and even on the subway tracks.

Though it’s not always clear exactly where the animals come from, they are often escaping slaughterhouses, police have said.

Here’s a brief history of some of the farm animals caught in the city.

March 16: 2019: Goat in the Bronx

A goat was found roaming in the Bronx just days before a cow got loose in the borough. The NYPD caught the animal and it was later taken to Skylands Animal Sanctuary and Rescue in Wantage, New Jersey.

March 13, 2019: Lamb on the Gowanus Expressway

A lamb, later named Petunia, was spotted running on the eastbound lanes of the Gowanus Expressway in Brooklyn last week. The animal was rescued and brought to Skylands Animal Sanctuary and Rescue in Wantage, New Jersey.

Get the Top Stories newsletter Editors' picks of our best stories, right to your inbox. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Aug. 20, 2018: Two goats roaming Brooklyn subway tracks

A pair of goats was caught grazing along N train tracks in Borough Park. The two “very baaaaad boys” were corralled by the MTA and the NYPD. Jon Stewart later picked up the animals and transferred them to Farm Sanctuary in upstate Watkins Glen.

Oct. 17, 2017: Calf running through Brooklyn

A brown calf was captured in the fields of Prospect Park Parade Ground after running through the streets of Brooklyn. The calf ran into a 2-year-old girl in a stroller, causing her to fall out and cut her lip, police said at the time.

The animal was taken to Skylands Animal Sanctuary and Rescue in Wantage, New Jersey.

Feb. 21, 2017: Bull running through Queens

A black bull ran nearly two miles away from the slaughterhouse it escaped from in Queens. The animal died after it was corralled by police in the yard of a home in South Jamaica.

April 1, 2016: Steer escapes truck in Queens

A black and white steer escaped a truck that was going to bring it to a slaughterhouse in Queens. The NYPD caught the animal near York College in Jamaica, and it was later picked up by Jon Stewart and his wife, who took it to Farm Sanctuary in Watkins Glen.

Jan. 21, 2016: Cow gets loose in Queens

A black and white cow, named Freddie, escaped from a slaughterhouse in Queens and was caught in a parking garage in Jamaica. It was taken to Skylands Animal Sanctuary and Rescue in Wantage, New Jersey.

Jan. 19, 2016: Goat running through Queens

A goat ran away from its home in Queens, according to the Daily News. After almost being hit by a car, it was caught by police and returned to the owner, according to the report.