Low helicopter flyover in Manhattan scheduled for Friday, NYC warns

A small black Piston helicopter was slated to fly over midtown on Friday.

If you happened to notice a helicopter flying low over Manhattan Friday, you weren’t alone. But don’t worry, it was planned.

A small black Piston helicopter was slated to fly over midtown between 10 a.m. and noon, city officials said. It was originally scheduled to fly over the city on Thursday, but was postponed due to inclement weather.

The chopper was scheduled to come in from the west, approaching from Teterboro Airport in New Jersey, and then fly low over West 59th Street, West 50th Street and 11th Avenue before exiting the city heading south along the Hudson River, city officials said. It was expected to hover at altitudes ranging between 500 and 2,000 feet.

Back in December 2016, a scheduled military flyover in midtown stirred up alarm and confusion on social media.

New Yorkers took to Twitter after they spotted a military plane and helicopters circling Manhattan, some saying the flights were too close for comfort.

It remains unclear what the chopper on Friday was being used for.