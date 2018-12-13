Mace sprayed inside Bronx high school, hospitalizing at least 11 people 

The affected individuals were treated for minor injuries at Lincoln hospital.

Eleven people were taken to a Bronx hospital on Thursday after they were apparently hit with Mace inside a high school, officials said.

The people, whose ages were not immediately clear, were taken to NYC Health + Hospitals/Lincoln with minor injuries, an FDNY spokesman said.

"EMS immediately responded to this incident, and individuals who sustained minor injuries are being treated," said Miranda Barbot, Department of Education representative.

Police said it appeared that the spray went off inside the Hostos-Lincoln Academy in the Woodstock section of the Bronx at about 12:15 p.m. The circumstances of the spraying were not immediately clear.

"Safety always comes first, and we are working closely with the school and ensuring appropriate follow-up action," Barbot said.