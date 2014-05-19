Madalin Soren Satruc of Queens arrested after another MTA skimmer device found

He is believed to be associated with team that skimmed LIRR machines last year.

A Queens man was arrested after the MTA found another skimmer device sneaked into a vending machine last week, this time on a Metro-North ticket kiosk in Grand Central Terminal.

Madalin Soren Satruc, 43, of Woodside, was arrested Wednesday when MTA police set up a sting after the skimmer was discovered May 12 shortly before noon, according to officials.

Satruck has been charged with a felony count of forgery and a misdemeanor charge of possession of a skimmer device.

Physical and camera surveillance showed the skimmer was in place since 6 a.m. that morning, MTA Police Chief Michael Coan told the agency’s board Monday.

MTA police disabled the device and put it back in the machine. Wednesday evening, Satruc allegedly came back and retrieved the device and was arrested, Coan said. A search warrant for Satruc’s apartment allegedly turned up more electronic devices.

“There was a team that was hitting us awhile ago, we believe he’s loosely affiliated with this team,” Coan said. “But this device was a little bit more sophisticated.”

That team had targeted Long Island Rail Road machines last year, resulting in the arrest of four people. There was also a skimmer found by an eagle-eyed rider on a MetroCard machine in the Columbus Circle station last month.