JFK Airport inspectors say they discovered some interesting additives inside some meat last month.

The U. S. Customs and Border Protection Officers announced Monday that a passenger traveling into the city from Trinidad allegedly sneaked more than seven pounds of cocaine inside frozen goat meat. Yudishtir Maharaj was arrested on March 20 after customers inspectors probed the frozen meat that was in his luggage and found the contraband inside, the federal government said.

Maharaj was arraigned on federal narcotics smuggling charges.