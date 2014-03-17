Man arrested for allegedly setting Boerum Hill blaze

A New Jersey man has been arrested for allegedly setting an early morning fire in an apartment in a Brooklyn housing project while people, including children, were inside on Sunday, police said.

Thaddeus Boone, 22, of Newark, was charged with five counts of attempted murder and five counts of assault, as well as burglary and arson, after allegedly setting fire to the fifth-floor apartment inside Wyckoff Gardens at 130 Third Ave. on Sunday, police said.

Police would not confirm reports that the apartment belonged to Boone’s girlfriend.

The fire at the Boerum Hill apartment started at about 2:15 a.m., and it took 60 firefighters to get it under control by 2:37 a.m., according to the FDNY.

Emergency responders rescued a 6-month-old boy and an 8-year-old girl who were found unconscious, the FDNY said.

A 5-month-old baby, a 14-year-old of unknown gender and an adult whose age wasn’t given also suffered minor injuries, the FDNY said.