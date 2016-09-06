Man at JFK Airport had loaded gun in carry-on luggage, officials say

Matthew Crouse is charged with criminal possession of a weapon, the Port Authority said.

A man was arrested at John F. Kennedy International Airport on Tuesday after he tried to bring a loaded gun onto a plane, the Transportation Security Administration said.

Matthew Crouse, 42, was stopped at a security checkpoint as his carry-on luggage went through an X-ray machine around 9:50 a.m. and found to have a loaded Glock 19 pistol in his possession, Port Authority spokesman Joseph Pentangelo said. The gun was loaded with 15 bullets, according to the TSA.

Crouse, of Alexandria, Virginia, was taken into custody by Port Authority Police and charged with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, according to the Port Authority.

Pentangelo said it did not appear that Crouse had a prior record.