Police in Brooklyn are on the hunt for a brute who ruthlessly beat a woman at a bus stop during an attempted robbery earlier this month.

The shocking incident occurred at around 1:30 p.m. on Dec. 9 near 1117 McDonald Ave. in Midwood.

According to police, an unknown man approached a 58-year-old woman standing at the B10 bus stop and pushed her to the ground. The attacker then relentlessly punched the woman in the face while attempting to yank away her handbag, but she held on.

Cops said the man then made a run for it, fleeing on McDonald Avenue towards Avenue H empty-handed.

Officers from the 66th Precinct responded to the incident. EMS transported the victim to Maimonides Medical Center, where she was treated for severe bruising.

On Dec. 23, the NYPD released images of the attacker, who is described as a male with a slim build and medium complexion last seen wearing a black hooded jacket, gray pants, and black sneakers.

Anyone with information regarding the incident can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.