Man burned near Intrepid; museum opening delayed due to power outage

The FDNY says it could be an electrical burn.

A man suffered what appeared to be an electrical burn near the Intrepid Museum on Tuesday, the FDNY said. Photo Credit: Lakeside at Prospect Park

A malfunctioning transformer injured three people at Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum Tuesday, authorities said.

The museum’s employees were performing repairs to an outside power supply on the Intrepid’s pier near West 46th Street when the accident occurred around 11:30 a.m., museum spokesman Luke Sacks said. Two employees and a volunteer were hurt, according to Sacks.

One victim who suffered burns to their arms was taken to Weill Cornell Medical Center, while the other two victims refused treatment, the FDNY said.

The equipment didn’t belong to Con Ed, Phil O’Brien, the utility’s spokesman, said.

The museum, which was already closed due to the power outage, remained closed for the rest of the day, Sacks said.

Several families who were visiting New York lined up at the museum entrance to check out the historic aircrafts only to be turned away.

Garnett Thompson had only one must-see on his trip to New York with his wife and their two daughters: the Intrepid. Last year the family, from Austin, Texas, was unable to visit due to superstorm Sandy.

“We’re very disappointed,” Garnett said “This is the only thing we came in to see today. Hopefully the third time will be the charm with the Intrepid.”

They received a half-off discount for their next visit.

Pennsylvania resident Denise Schirmer was lined up with her sister and two nephews, visiting from Australia. The museum offered the family tickets for tomorrow in exchange for the ones they had purchased for today.

“Sometimes things don’t go your way,” Schirmer said. “I was just explaining that to the boys.”

While the boys, 9-year-old Glenn and 11-year-old Finn, were disappointed, she said the family planned to visiting One World Trade Center instead and returning to the Intrepid the following day.

