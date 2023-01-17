Quantcast
Brooklyn

Man cuffed for fatally stabbing victim on Brooklyn street

By Posted on
DSC_4018-1536×1094
Blood soaks the sidewalk where a 30 year old man was fatally stabbed at 2281 Flatbush Avenue in Marine Park, Brooklyn on Tuesday, Jan, 10,2023.
Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

Cops arrested a suspect in connection to the death of a man who was stabbed in Brooklyn last week.

Police say that at 8:17 p.m. on Jan. 10, officers from the 63rd Precinct responded to a 911 call regarding a man stabbed at 2188 Flatbush Avenue. Upon their arrival, officers found 30-year-old Nessim Sahalon unconscious and unresponsive in a pool of blood with a stab wound to his chest.

A knife was stashed in a flower pot after a fatal stabbing of a 30 year old man at 2188 Flatbush Avenue in Marine Park, Brooklyn on Jan,10,2023.Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

Paramedics rushed Sahalon to NYC Health & Hospitals/Kings County, where he was pronounced dead. A knife was recovered from inside a potted plant near the scene.

On Jan. 17, police announced that 34-year-old Ansel Payano was arrested in connection to the stabbing. He was charged with murder and criminal possession of a weapon.

