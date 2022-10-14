Man cuffed for fatally shooting man during East Harlem dispute: NYPD

Police arrested a man who they say fatally shot a man during a dispute in East Harlem last month.

Authorities say that at 7:38 p.m. on Sept. 18, police responded to a 911 call regarding a man shot in front of a grocery store at 238 East 116th St. Upon their arrival, officers found 29-year-old Elias Castillo with a gunshot wound to his abdomen.

Police believe that Castillo was involved in some sort of dispute prior to the shooting. He was rushed to NYC Health & Hospitals/Harlem, where he was pronounced dead.

On Oct. 13, police arrested 19-year-old Edgar Garcia in connection to the shooting. He was charged with one count of murder.