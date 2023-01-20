A 34-year-old man is dead after being pushed onto the tracks at an Upper West Side subway station during the early hours Friday morning, police said.

The victim was found by cops at around 2 a.m. on the tracks at the 96th Street Station with a laceration to his head. Police arrived on the scene after a report of an assault.

EMS workers lifted the victim up onto the platform and transported him to Mount Sinai Morningside hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Police said a 28-year-old man, identified as Andre Boyce, was arrested at the scene and charges are pending.

The name of the victim has not been released, pending family notification.