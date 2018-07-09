A man hit a 59-year-old man with a metal pipe on a train in lower Manhattan Saturday night, fracturing his skull and breaking his eye socket, according to police and video of the attack.

The two men got into an argument aboard a southbound 2 train, near the Chambers Street station at about 11:15 p.m., cops said. The suspect then gets up from his seat, yells at the 59-year-old man and hits him in the face with the pipe, the video shows.

Prior to the incident, the suspect was panhandling on the train, police said. The men were not known to each other and it wasn’t immediately clear what they were arguing about.

The victim was taken to NYC Health + Hospitals/Bellevue in serious, but stable, condition, police said.

The suspect, believed to be in his 20s, fled the train at Chambers Street, cops said.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.