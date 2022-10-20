Man in custody after stabbing in Bronx barber shop leaves one dead

A suspect is in custody after a man was found stabbed in a Bronx barber shop.

Police say that at 12:27 p.m. on Oct. 19, officers responded to a 911 call regarding an assault inside the shop, located at 2774 3rd Avenue. Upon their arrival, officers found 46-year-old Anthony Carty, unconscious and unresponsive, with a stab wound to his torso.

Carty was rushed to NYC Health & Hospitals/Lincoln, where he was pronounced dead. A weapon was recovered by police at the scene.

A 49-year-old woman was also present at the scene. She had marks on her neck after she was choked by the suspect and he clothes were slashed by the suspect as well. She was treated at the scene by paramedics.

46-year-old Gregory St. Surin was taken into custody at the scene. He was later charged with murder, attempted murder, manslaughter, assault and criminal possession of a weapon.