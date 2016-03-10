Suit-wearing man pushes victim onto West 4th St. subway tracks

The victim managed to climb back onto the platform.

Police on Thursday were still looking for the snazzily-dressed man who pushed a 39-year-old victim into the subway tracks in Greenwich Village a month earlier.

The suspect, wearing a suit and about 40 to 50 years old, walked up to the man at about 3 a.m. on Feb. 12 and pushed him into the tracks at the West 4th Street station. Police said there was nothing to provoke the attack.

The victim managed to climb back onto the platform, but suffered bruising to his left leg and arm.

The suspect then fled.

He is described as about 5-feet-10- inches to 5-feet-11-inches and 170 to 180 pounds.