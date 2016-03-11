Man killed in Crown Heights shooting hours after 2 teens were shot in the neighborhood, cops say

The man was found with a gunshot wound to the head.

An NYPD vehicle in an undated photo. Photo Credit: ABC / Felicia Graham

A 22-year-old man was shot and killed in Crown Heights on Thursday night, hours after two teens were shot in the same neighborhood.

Police responded to Lincoln Place near Franklin Avenue just after 11:30 p.m., where they found an unconscious man with a gunshot wound to the head.

CLICK HERE TO LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

He was pronounced dead at Methodist Hospital, cops said.

The murder came on the heels of a nearby shooting just before 4 p.m. on the corner of Franklin Avenue and President Street. There, an 18-year-old boy was shot in the ankle, and a 14-year-old girl was shot in the calf, police said. Their injuries were not life-threatening.

No arrests have been made in either shooting, cops said.