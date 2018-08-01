LATEST PAPER
News

Man pushed onto subway tracks at Grand Central station, NYPD says

The man had bumped into the suspect as they were walking up to the platform, police said.

By Nicole Brown nicole.brown@amny.com
Print

A man shoved another man onto the subway tracks at the Grand Central-42nd Street station Monday after the victim had bumped into him on the stairs, police said.

The 47-year-old victim bumped into the suspect as they were walking up the stairs to the 6 train platform at about 4:15 p.m., cops said.

The suspect then bumped the other man from behind while they were standing on the platform. When the victim asked why the suspect hit him, the suspect challenged him to a fight and shoved him onto the tracks, according to police.

The victim was helped back onto the platform by other commuters and was taken to NYC Health + Hospitals/Bellevue with cuts on his arms and legs, cops said.

The suspect fled the scene, but was caught on surveillance cameras at the station. A photo of him was released by the NYPD Wednesday morning.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

