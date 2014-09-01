Man sought for choking elderly woman in front of home

Police described the suspect as 5-foot-5 and 140 pounds.

Police are seeking an assailant who choked an 88-year-old woman in front of her home on Saturday.

The Borough Park woman was on her stoop on East 2nd Street at 3:45 p.m. when a man in his 20s approached her and threw her to the ground as she tried to walk inside her home.

He allegedly beat her before taking off his red hoodie and using it to choke her.

The woman was taken to Maimonides Medical Center where she was in stable condition.

A police spokeswoman said it appeared the woman did not know her attacker and no words were exchanged before the assault.