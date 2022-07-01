Man sought for shooting teen in the head in the Bronx: NYPD

The NYPD is searching for a suspect who opened fire on a teenager on a Bronx street.

According to police, at 9:55 p.m. on June 28 a 15-year-old boy was walking in front of 1405 Walton Avenue when he was approached by an unknown individual. The suspect pulled out and fired a gun multiple times at the victim, striking him once in the head.

The suspect then fled the scene in an unknown direction. Paramedics rushed the victim to New York-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center in stable condition.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.