A man who has been stalking an 8-year-old girl and her 12-year-old brother left a note at their Brooklyn home that read “I am watching you,” police said Monday.

The man followed the siblings, stood in front of their house and asked them questions about where they sleep in multiple encounters on Friday and Saturday, cops said.

He hid between cars as he followed the girl from her home to the school bus stop near Eastern Parkway and Brooklyn Avenue in Crown Heights at about 8:30 Friday morning, police said. He fled when he saw there were adults at the bus stop.

But later that day, at about 1:30 p.m. he was waiting near the children’s home for the school bus to return. He flagged down the bus that the girl’s older brother was on and told the driver he was there to pick the boy up, police said. The driver told him he was not authorized to pick up the boy, so he fled, according to police.

That evening, at about 7 p.m., he was outside the siblings’ home taking pictures, police said. The girl approached him, and he asked her who she lives with and where she sleeps in the house. The girl didn’t answer his questions and he fled, police said.

A man stalked 2 children in Crown Heights and left a note reading "I am watching you" at their home, police said https://t.co/zdmYK45NIO pic.twitter.com/ovPtM6jGs3 — amNewYork (@amNewYork) October 23, 2017

The next day, at about 11:15 a.m., he approached the boy outside the home and asked him similar questions. The boy didn’t answer and went inside, police said.

The man then fled in a white four-door sedan, driving toward New York Avenue, they said.

Later that day, there was a note in the mailbox that read, “Watch out. I am watching you!! Your daughter is cute.”

Police released surveillance footage Monday of the white sedan and of the man standing outside the children’s home.