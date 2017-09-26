Man steals woman’s SUV after hitting it in Queens, NYPD says

The driver of the SUV was left stranded in the middle of the street.

A man stole a woman’s car after rear-ending her in Queens last week, police said Tuesday.

The man was driving a white sedan when he hit the 74-year-old woman’s SUV near 109th Avenue and 120th Street in South Ozone Park at about 2:30 p.m. on Sept. 19, police said.

When the woman got out of her car to exchange information with the man, he became aggressive and wouldn’t let her write down his license plate number, video of the encounter shows.

As the man shoved the 74-year-old aside, a woman in his car got out and walked over to the driver’s side of the sedan, the video shows. She then began to drive, leaving the man and the 74-year-old with the SUV.

The video shows the man getting into the 74-year-old’s car and driving off, leaving the woman stranded in the middle of the street.

The suspects were last seen driving east on 109th Avenue, police said.