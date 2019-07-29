News Con Edison identifies 'flawed connection' as the culprit behind the July 13 Manhattan blackout Some 72,000 customers in Manhattan were impacted by the blackout. Pedestrians sit on the curb outside the Row NYC hotel during the July 13 power outage. Photo Credit: Getty Images/Byron Smith By Ivan Pereira ivan.pereira@amny.com @IvanPer4 Updated July 29, 2019 6:38 PM Print Share fbShare Tweet Email Con Edison shined more light Monday on what caused the massive blackout on July 13 that affected 72,000 Manhattan customers. The utility said it had conducted an extensive investigation into the relay protection system at its 65th Street substation that caused the blackout that night and "identified a flawed connection between some of the sensors and protective relays" according to a statement that noted the condition has been fixed and steps have been taken to prevent a recurrence. The statement explained that an electrical system's relay "detects abnormal conditions on the electrical delivery system and instantly sends signals to circuit breakers to open and isolate the problem." Con Ed crews temporarily took equipment out of service to simulate the event in order to diagnose the "root cause" of the blackout and reviewed 15 years of operating data, the statement said. The utility said it has isolated relay equipment at other substations and will analyze and test each piece of equipment. Eight days after the Manhattan blackout, 50,000 customers in Brooklyn and Queens lost power as temperatures soared over the 90-degree mark. Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Mayor Bill de Blasio have blasted ConEd for its handling of both incidents. "I'm going to do an independent investigation with power experts that we have in the state to find out exactly what happened and why and we'll get it done as quickly as possible," Cuomo said on Fox 5 News Sunday. A spokeswoman for Mayor de Blasio said hizzoner met with Con Edison's president Friday to push for the release of the findings. "“We’re happy to see Con Edison providing New Yorkers the answers they deserve," said mayoral spokeswoman Laura Feyer. "While the issue has since been corrected, the fact that the system did not work as designed is concerning. We are continuing to conduct our own investigation into the West Side and Brooklyn blackouts to ensure public accountability.” By Ivan Pereira ivan.pereira@amny.com @IvanPer4 Ivan has been a staff reporter with amNewYork since May 2012 and covers breaking news, politics and enterprise stories. Share on Facebook Share on Twitter More on this topic A brief history of NYC blackoutsThe five-hour blackout on Saturday was not the first to hit the city, nor was it the biggest. Con Ed blames relay system failure for blackoutSeveral elected officials are calling for an independent investigation after Saturday's outage that affected 72,000 Manhattan customers. Brooklyn residents left in the dark by Con Ed: Officials"What's frustrating about this is Con Ed has not been transparent with us," Sen. Zellnor Myrie said. Thousands of Con Edison customers still without powerCon Ed has given "no answers whatsoever as to why this happened," Mayor Bill de Blasio said about the outages. Comments We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.