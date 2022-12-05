Manhunt underway for shooter connected to Lower East Side homicide and Brooklyn assault

The search is underway for the shooter who gunned down a man in his Lower East Side apartment on Monday afternoon hours after opening fire on and wounding a ninety-something man at a Brooklyn bus stop in a separate incident.

According to police sources, a 21-year-old man was shot multiple times at around 2:49 p.m. on Dec. 5 inside his apartment at the Governor Alfred Smith Houses located at 15 St. James Place in the confines of the 5th Precinct. The victim sustained bullet wounds to the legs and chest.

Emergency services rushed him to Bellevue Hospital where he was pronounced dead. Police have not yet released his identity.

Based on a preliminary investigation, police identified the shooter as 28-year-old Sundance Oliver, a man also wanted in connection for a previous shooting earlier in the day in Brooklyn.

Oliver is accused of shooting a wheelchair-bound 96-year-old at around 9:34 a.m. Monday — roughly six hours before the Lower East Side homicide — at the corner of Rochester Avenue and Bergen Street in Brooklyn after allegedly robbing a woman at gunpoint.

The victim was treated for his injuries at Kings County Hospital, but police do not believe he was the intended target.

🚨WANTED in connection with a HOMICIDE in the @NYPD5Pct and a non-fatal shooting in the @NYPD77Pct that both occurred earlier today: Have you seen Sundance Oliver? He is considered armed and dangerous. Any information? Call 911 & DM @NYPDTips or call at 800-577-TIPS. pic.twitter.com/m1WlWVgWuI — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) December 5, 2022

Late into the evening, NYPD Strategic Response Group could be seen searching 15 St. James Place for Oliver as friends of the unidentified murder victim placed candles outside of his apartment building and mourned his loss.

Anyone with information regarding the shootings or Oliver’s whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.