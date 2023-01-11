A man violently broke into a Brooklyn CAVA restaurant Tuesday morning in order to stab his ex-girlfriend, police sources confirmed.

The NYPD is searching for Rakien Figueroa who they allege used a chair to smash his way into 345 Adams Street on Jan. 10 at approximately 7:50 a.m. Figueroa reportedly hurled a chair into the eatery’s front door, sending shards of glass flying.

Using his makeshift entrance, the suspect terrified employees before ruthlessly stabbing his 39-year-old ex multiple times. Figueroa then swiftly fled on foot.

The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital where she remains in stable condition. Figueroa is still at large and police are asking for the public’s assistance in apprehending the suspect.

Anyone with information regarding this incident can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS(for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.