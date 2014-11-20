Maria Raudino found dead inside car in Brooklyn

A New Jersey woman was found dead inside a car parked on a Brooklyn street on Thursday, the victim of what appeared to be a drug overdose, a law enforcement official with knowledge of the incident said.

The woman, 28-year-old Maria Raudino, was found slumped over in the driver’s seat of a 2003 Hyundai Sonata in Bensonhurst, police said. She was found at about 9:20 a.m. parked on the corner of 18th Avenue and 70th Street, leaning facedown onto the passenger seat.

The official said Raudino, from Toms River, had a history of drug use. There was no obvious trauma to her body.