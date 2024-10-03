Police are search for this suspect who allegedly shot two men in the Bronx on Sept. 7, 2024.

Police are searching for two perps who allegedly tried to rob two men in the Bronx before shooting them in the back as they ran for their lives last month.

According to law enforcement sources, the victims, ages 25 and 30, were on a residential street in front of 1880 University Ave. in Morris Heights at around 4 a.m. on Sept. 7 when the crime occurred. Two perps with a gun approached the victims and tried unsuccessfully to rob them, authorities said.

As a struggle ensued, the victims attempted to run for their lives, but the perps shot both of them in the buttocks, police sources said.

After shooting the victims, the perps fled the scene on a black moped northbound on University Avenue before officers from the 46th Precinct arrived on scene.

EMS responded and rushed the victims to Saint Barnabas Hospital in stable condition.

Authorities said one shell casing was found at the scene.

Police on Oct. 2 released surveillance photos and video of the perps who remain at large.

One suspect is described as having a slim build, medium complexion, and was last seen wearing all black. Police describe the other suspect as having a medium build and medium complexion. He was last seen wearing a black hat, a black hooded sweatshirt, black pants and white sneakers.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding the incident can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.