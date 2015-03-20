Michaela Cuomo, Andrew Cuomo’s daugther, hospitalized and released, according to reports

She was reportedly found unconscious at her Westchester home.

Michaela Kennedy, Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s 17-year-old daughter, was briefly hospitalized on Wednesday, News 12 Westchester reported.

Michaela, the youngest of Cuomo’s three daughters with his ex-wife, Kerry Kennedy, was treated at Westchester Medical Center after being found unconscious in her home in Bedford.

A frequent presence on the campaign trail, Michaela is also an activist. The governor’s office did not issue a statement on the incident.

Her mother, Kerry Kennedy, was acquitted last year on a charge of driving while impaired.