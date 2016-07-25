Michelle Obama’s DNC speech: First lady praises Hillary Clinton, says election is about our children

The first lady said this election will choose who will shape children’s lives.

First lady Michelle Obama, in a stirring speech at the Democratic National Convention on Monday, said that Hillary Clinton is the only presidential candidate she trusts to set an example for children across the country — including her own daughters.

The first lady said she and President Barack Obama always knew kids were watching what they did, and that this election “is about who will have the power to shape our children for the next four or eight years of their lives.”

Obama said that when she thinks about the kind of president she wants for her children, she thinks of someone who will take the job seriously.

“Someone who knows that the issues a president faces are not black and white and cannot be boiled down to 140 characters,” she added, making a jab at Republican nominee Donald Trump’s tendency to tweet.

Without even mentioning Trump’s name, she also attacked his campaign slogan.

“Don’t let anyone ever tell you that this country is not great, that somehow we need to make it great again,” she said.

Obama praised Clinton for fighting for children in her past positions and not giving up when she did not receive the Democratic nomination in 2008.

“Hillary Clinton has never quit on anything in her life,” she said.

In an emotional moment, Obama said, “I wake up every morning in a house that was built by slaves, and I watch my daughters — two beautiful, intelligent, black young women — playing with their dogs on the White House lawn. And because of Hillary Clinton, my daughters — and all our sons and daughters — now take for granted that a woman can be president of the United States.”