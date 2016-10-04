Mike Pence thanks Norwood University, not Longwood University, at vice presidential debate

This didn’t go unnoticed by Twitter.

Norwood University? Mike Pence gave the school a shoutout in his opening remarks at Tuesday’s vice-presidential debate.

But the debate was being held at Longwood University — not Norwood University — in Farmville, Virginia.

“Thank you to Norwood University for their wonderful hospitality,” Pence said, which didn’t go unnoticed on Twitter.

“First fact check: It’s Longwood, NOT Norwood! Yikes. #VPDebate,” David Axelrod, former senior advisor to President Barack Obama, tweeted.

MSNBC host Chris Hayes tweeted, “Norwood. Oof.”