Quantcast
Newspaper cover

Flip through
today’s papers
News

Motorcyclist crashes into truck, MTA bus in the Bronx and dies

By
0
comments
Posted on
Sheridan Boulevard near the Cross Bronx Expressway.
Google

A motorcyclist died after crashing into a truck and a Metropolitan Transportation Authority bus on Sheridan Boulevard in the Bronx Thursday morning, according to police. 

The driver was heading north near the Cross Bronx Expressway at 9:12 a.m. when he slammed into the heavy-hauler and then hit the bus, according to the police department. 

Cops have not yet released the biker’s identity because they are waiting until they can notify his family. 

The other drivers stayed on the scene and police did not make any arrests. 

About the Author

Featured Jobs

Add your job

View all jobs…

Home Pros

Find a pro

Latest News

Sports

Things to Do

Related Articles

More from around NYC