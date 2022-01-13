Motorcyclist crashes into truck, MTA bus in the Bronx and dies

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

A motorcyclist died after crashing into a truck and a Metropolitan Transportation Authority bus on Sheridan Boulevard in the Bronx Thursday morning, according to police.

The driver was heading north near the Cross Bronx Expressway at 9:12 a.m. when he slammed into the heavy-hauler and then hit the bus, according to the police department.

Cops have not yet released the biker’s identity because they are waiting until they can notify his family.

The other drivers stayed on the scene and police did not make any arrests.