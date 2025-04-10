MTA worker assaulted with scooter at Bronx subway station: NYPD

This image, released by the NYPD, shows the alleged suspect wanted in connection with the April 8 assault at the Dyre Ave. subway station

The NYPD is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who allegedly assaulted an MTA conductor with a razor scooter at a Bronx subway station earlier this week.

According to police, the incident occurred around midnight Tuesday, April 8, at the Dyre Avenue station in the 47th Precinct, the final stop on the 5 train line.

Authorities said a 37-year-old male MTA employee was on duty when an unidentified man approached and struck him with a scooter before fleeing the scene. It remains unclear what led to the assault.

EMS took the victim to Montefiore Mount Vernon Hospital after he reported pain and swelling to his hand and face. He was listed to be in stable condition.

On Thursday, police released images of the suspect and urged anyone with information to come forward.

Anyone with information regarding the incident or the suspect’s whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.

According to NYPD data, assault reports in the 47th Precinct have increased by 36% year over year, with 236 reported so far this year. Separately, seven transit-related crimes have been reported in 2025.