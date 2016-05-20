N train rider stabbed, robbed of cellphone at Atlantic Avenue-Barclays Center subway station, NYPD says

Police are still searching for a suspect, the NYPD said.

A man was stabbed on the subway in Downtown Brooklyn around 11:30 a.m. on Friday, May 20, 2016, the NYPD said. Photo Credit: Getty Images / Mario Tama

A man was stabbed during a robbery on the subway in Downtown Brooklyn late Friday morning, the NYPD said.

According to police, the suspect stabbed the 33-year-old victim in the stomach on the northbound N train at the Atlantic Avenue-Barclays Center station around 11:40 a.m. He then fled the station with the victim’s cellphone, the NYPD said.

The victim was rushed to New York Methodist Hospital in stable condition, according to police.

So far, police said no arrests have been made.

The NYPD described the suspect as about 18 years old and 5 feet, 5 inches tall. He was last seen wearing a black and gray jacket, police said.