NBC to kick off holiday season annual ‘Christmas in Rockefeller’ telecast with special performances

It’s that wonderful time of year again, when NBC kicks off the holiday season with the annual primetime telecast of the lighting of the iconic Rockefeller Christmas Tree airing on Wednesday, Dec. 1.

The 89th annual holiday special will celebrate the lighting of a 79-foot tall and 46-foot wide Norway Spruce from Elkton, Md. The tree weighs approximately 12 tons, will be adorned with more than 50,000 multi-colored energy-efficient LED lights and topped with a stunning Swarovski star.

“After a year in which we weren’t able to have people join us in person, this tree-lighting ceremony will be incredibly monumental to those who can both attend and the millions of people who watch it across the country,” said Doug Vaughan, Executive Vice President, Special Programs, NBCU Television and Streaming. “It’s truly an event that continues to inspire and a wonderful way to begin the holiday season.”

This year’s host will be NBC News’ “TODAY” co-anchors Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, Al Roker, and Craig Melvin. Viewers and attendees will be treated to festive performances by Alessia Cara, Harry Connick Jr., Mickey Guyton, Norah Jones, Brad Paisley, Rob Thomas, Carrie Underwood and more. The festivities will continue with a duet featuring Paisley and Thomas and a special performance by the Radio City Rockettes.

Prior to the primetime telecast, an additional live hour of the special will be broadcast on all NBC Owned Television Stations starting at 7p.m. ET. The special is hosted by “Access Daily and Access Hollywood’s” Mario Lopez along with NBC 4 New York’s Natalie Pasquarella and David Ushery.

Throughout the night, viewers will have the opportunity to give back by donating to Red Nose Day. Supporters will help children and families who have been disproportionately impacted by the pandemic with worsened hunger, homelessness, and learning loss.

“Christmas In Rockefeller Center ” will be broadcast live at 8-10p.m. ET/PT, check your local listings, and will simulcast live on Peacock.

For more information, visit http://www.nbc.com/christmas-in-rockefeller-center or the NBC Universal Media Village website at www.nbcumv.com.