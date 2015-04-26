Donate to Nepal: five charities that could use your help

As the people of Nepal are still reeling from the massive 7.8 magnitude earthquake that toppled buildings and killed thousands, several international charities are doing the best they can to help. Here are a few vetted charities that have teams in the country and are accepting donations:

Doctors Without Borders: The international organization is sending eight teams into the affected areas, including a surgical team that will run mobile clinics. Donors are asked to give to the charity as a whole.

UNICEF: The children-focused charity is focusing on water and sanitation by “supporting tankering of water and provision of oral rehydration salts and zinc supplements to people gathered in informal settlements.” They are readying two cargo flights with medical supplies, tents, and blankets for an airlift to Kathmandu. Donors can earmark their gift for victims of the Nepal earthquake.

Red Cross: The relief organization is providing first aid, helping with search and rescue efforts, and supplying blood to medical facilities. Red Cross has about 19,000 nonfood relief kits available in Nepal, “which include clothing, kitchen sets, tarpaulins, mosquito nets, and personal hygiene items.” Donors can specify they would like their money to go to in the Nepalese efforts.

AmeriCares: The charity is sending workers to the impact zone, as well as preparing shipments of medical aid and relief supplies for survivors. The online donation form does not specify that the money will go to the Nepal relief effort.

Habitat for Humanity: The home building-focused charity will help coordinate response operations, as well as assemble emergency shelter kits. Donations will specifically be earmarked for Habitat for Humanity’s Disaster Response Fund.

